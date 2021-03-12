YOU ARE AT:5GRumors spread that Apple is designing its own 5G smartphone modem
apple iphone 8
Image courtesy of Apple.

Rumors spread that Apple is designing its own 5G smartphone modem

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GDevices

The most recent Apple phones have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem

Several publications, including Fast Company and Bloomberg, have reported that Apple is working on the development of its own custom 5G modem. The modem, said to have been in the works since 2020, following the acquisition of the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business, is expected to debut in 2023 iPhones.

The current iPhone 12 models house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem, which supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands of 5G, and so it can be assumed that the Apple’s modem would do the same.

This isn’t really the first news of its kind. Last year, prior to the launch of the iPhone 12, reports came out that the phone maker had decided not to use Qualcomm’s QTM 525 millimeter-wave antenna for the new device and instead designed its own. The official reason behind the decision was that it did not fit the sleek iPhone style that has become a defining feature for Apple products.

This may be true, but it also cannot be denied that the relationship between the two companies has been tense for years, with Apple has accusing Qualcomm of “double-dipping” by first seeking payment for device components and then seeking royalties on those components and Qualcomm accusing Apple of stiffing them on said royalties and not respecting the chipmaker’s terms.

In April 2019, Qualcomm agreed to move on from its legal battle with Apple and laid out a future roadmap of how the two companies will work together in the years to come. The chipmaker said that Apple will likely use the Snapdragon X60 modem in its 2021 iPhones, and the Snapdragon X65 modem in 2022 iPhones.

There was also an indication that an unannounced Snapdragon X70 modem might be used in Apple’s 2023 iPhones, a development that may not come to fruition if these recent reports are true.

Previous article
Telkonet, METUS announce integration to optimize HVAC control
Next article
Test and Measurement: Booz Allen Hamilton lands $600 million in integrating 5G for DoD

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats