Well, technically… communication has always been part of the autonomous vehicle concept: u-blox’s Stefania Sesia (Ep. 32)

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Stefania Sesia, the senior director and head of global application marketing for automotive at u-blox, explains the difference between V2X for sensing, V2X for cognition, V2X for decision and V2X for actuation and why each element is important to autonomous driving.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

