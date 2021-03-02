YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... 2021 may not be the best year for telecom: Vertical...
Well, technically… 2021 may not be the best year for telecom: Vertical Bridge’s Blair Crawford (Ep. 31)

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Blair Crawford, vice president of National Accounts & Marketing at Vertical Bridge, discusses the company’s recent deal with Dish and shares her perspective on what’s in store for 2021 as we wait to see the impact from the highly popular C Band auction.

