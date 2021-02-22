Keysight acquires Sanjole for OTA network testing

Keysight Technologies has acquired Sanjole, a testing company that specializes in over-the-air network testing that provides insights into device/network interactions and multiple layers of the protocol stack.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed, but Keysight said that the deal would not have a material impact on its results for this year.

Sanjole, based in Hawaii, produces the WaveJudge line of hardware and software, with capabilities in LTE, 5G and cellular vehicle-to-everything testing. According to the company, its WaveJudge 5G test solution is the first over-the-air 5G monitoring solution to give visibility into the interaction between protocol and physical layers in wireless transmissions and “eliminates the need to rely on unproven single function 5G test systems.”

Keysight said that the acquisition supports its goal of delivering a comprehensive and innovative 5G solution portfolio, and that the company’s hardare and software offerings “are complementary to Keysight’s 5G portfolio and will enhance the company’s solutions for modem, chipset and radio access network (RAN) customers.”

The company is a member of 3GPP, CTIA and Small Cell Forum, and Keysight said that Sanjole’s work with 3GPP and “extensive experience in interoperability trials” give the company a deep and unique knowledge of complex technical issues.

“As the 5G ecosystem and deployments scale, Keysight remains committed to enabling customers with end-to-end design and test solutions. We are happy to announce the addition of Sanjole to our portfolio, providing unique capabilities for solving complex interoperability challenges,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s chief operating officer. “The talented Sanjole team will be a valuable addition to Keysight, and will further our mission to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.”