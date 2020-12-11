C Band auction nears $3.4 billion

YOU ARE AT:SpectrumC Band auction nears $3.4 billion
By Kelly Hill
The C Band auction has raised $3.385 billion after eight rounds of bidding.  Auction 107 (aka the 3.7 GHz service auction) shifts to four rounds of bidding today.

That total puts the C Band auction on track to quickly exceed the amount raised by the sale of CBRS Priority Access Licenses, which totaled nearly $4.6 billion in bids and lasted for 76 rounds.

The most hotly contested market continues to be the Baltimore-Washington DC Partial Economic Area (PEA), with demand for 41 blocks but only 14 available licenses in the PEA. Those licenses were going for nearly $9.2 million each as of the close of round 8.

The most expensive licenses, as is typical, are those in the densest metropolitan areas: New York City ($29.5 million per sub-block), Los Angeles, CA ($22.7 million), Chicago, IL ($11 million) and San Francisco, CA ($10.6 million) all have licenses going for at least $10 million apiece.

On a price per megahertz-POP basis, however, the licenses in less-populated PEAs are pricier. According to analysis by Sasha Javid, COO of BitPath and formerly lead of the Federal Communications Commission’s auction team, the most expensive PEAs on a price per megahertz-POP are Greenville, SC; Oklahoma City, OK; Las Vegas, NV; Milwaukee, WI and Austin, TX.

The C Band spectrum will provide an injection of highly desired midband spectrum for 5G deployment in the U.S., with greater available capacity than other sub-6 GHz airwaves and better propagation characteristics than millimeter wave.

The 3.7 GHz service is divided into 5,684 licenses, or 14 sub-blocks in each of 406 available Partial Economic Areas across the United States. The A block consists of 100 megahertz (five 20-megahertz sub-blocks) from 3.7-3.8 GHz; that spectrum will be the first to be cleared, expected by December 2021. The B block consists of 100 megahertz (five 20-megahertz sub-blocks) from 3.8-3.9 GHz) and the C block makes up the final 80 megahertz with four 20-megahertz sub-blocks; that spectrum is slated to be cleared by December 2023. There is a 20-megahertz guard band at 3.98-4.0 GHz; satellite operators will move their operations into the top 200 megahertz of the band from 4.0-4.2 GHz.

MITRE, a non-profit organization not-for-profit organization that manages several federally funded research and development centers, has a spectrum valuation tool that has estimated that the C Band auction will raise between $25-$30 billion — more than auctions such as the $20 billion 600 MHz broadcast auction, but not as much as the blockbuster AWS-3 auction, which raised nearly $45 billion. 

Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

