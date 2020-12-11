Slovak Telekom launches 5G, two weeks after spectrum auction concludes

Slovak Telekom launched 5G in Slovakia’s capitol city of Bratislava

At the end of November, Slovakia’s Regulatory Office (RU) closed out its spectrum auction for frequencies in the 700 MHz band, as well as the remaining ones in the 900 MHz and 1.8 GHz bands, concluding the country’s 5G spectrum auction. Just two weeks later, Slovak Telekom has launched 5G services in Slovakia’s capitol city of Bratislava.

Slovak Telekom walked away from the auction with 2 x 10 megahertz in the 700 MHz band, 2 x 3 megahertz in the 1.8 GHz band.

The operator’s CEO Branimír Marič revealed the news, highlighting several potential use cases for the advanced cellular technology, including telemedicine and the real-time evaluation of traffic patterns and other automotive challenges facing the city.

Currently, 5G services are not available in all districts of Bratislava, as only about half of the city is covered. Marič assured that coverage will eventually expand to the entire country.

At present, Slovak Telekom’s 5G is only available in non-standalone (NSA) mode, and there appeared to be no mention of plans to transition to standalone (SA) mode.