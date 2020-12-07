iPhone 12 Adoption Ups the Need for 5G Millimeter-Wave

Affordable, no power, easy-to-install reflectors and repeaters are critical for 5G deployment, in order to deliver the promised gigabit speed to power consumer mobile and enterprise applications.

Killer applications will be virtual reality sports and games, manufacturing, automation, autonomous bots, and others that require up-to-the-minute response times.

5G is the next wireless technology that will power our phones, and it will deliver entirely new kinds of applications, give the extremely low latency, and ability to deliver real time video streaming, without the frustration of constant lag. Of course, it is not a news flash that Apple will greatly drive the deployment of this new technology, and give the popularity of their iPhone 12, consumers will be receiving the benefits of mm-wave 5G in no time.

Behind the scenes, of course, the infrastructure has to be deployed well in order to make all of it work, especially since 5G is an entirely new kind of wireless communications, and is built differently than previous networks like 3 and 4G. Given the frequency requirements, it will be absolutely critical for infrastructure players to deploy repeaters and reflectors that don’t add expense, power, or complicated licensing policies.

Analog repeaters and reflectors are critical in the new world of 5G.

Metawave recently announced a commercial agreement with Mirait Corporation to deploy the world’s first millimeter-wave 5G passive reflector to enable faster and more efficient network deployments, bringing connectivity to billions both indoors and out. With its award-winning KLONE™ passive reflectors, Metawave is solving one of the most challenging problems facing the telecom industry, greatly extending 5G coverage with low cost architectures minimizing operating expense, with no added power consumption or need for a license. Without these “smart mirrors” in place, cities and enterprises will have to implement too many 5G new radios which increases both capital and operating expenditures, and also makes it difficult to design 5G cities or warehouses given the limitation on the amount of radios that can be installed.

Working directly with carriers, network planners, and suppliers, Metawave trained teams to ensure that the installation teams can easily design both indoor and outdoor spaces to best optimize network performance and maximize 5G mm-wave coverage for the specific application. In early 2021 Metawave TURBO™, its fully analog active repeater that boosts 5G signals, will demonstrate its steerable antennas to further increase coverage. Metawave TURBO’s low-cost platform increases coverage by 120 dB, reduces signal delay, and keeps power consumption low, giving customers the ability to boost signals in cities, warehouses, and stadiums.

We expect that carriers and enterprises will deploy three to five KLONEs per one 5G new radios. And, one TURBO per every ten new radios. The design of the Metawave KLONE is beautiful and can be deployed in conference rooms, office hallways, warehouse walls to extend signals indoors, and in various deployments outdoors in arenas and cities. TURBOs can be used in cities and in large deployments where boosts can extend new radios, or boost signals through glass.

5G will always require both sub-6GHz mid-band frequencies for always-on connectivity and reliability, as well as mm-wave high-band frequencies for ultra-high-speed connectivity to meet the network conditions to support the various applications that will come with 5G. With KLONE and TURBO, Metawave delivers mm-wave platforms because the need in this frequency is much higher, and Metawave has delivered an innovative solution that is all analog, and eliminates the need for software integration.

We are excited to be in the position to be working with leaders around the world to help implement the sophisticated infrastructure needed for 5G to work seamlessly so that consumers and businesses can reap the benefits of 5G millimeter wave.