Test and Measurement: WInnForum approves new specs for CBRS self-testing

The Wireless Innovation Forum has approved a new set of specifications for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) operations that includes self-testing conformance information for multiple enhanced features that are part of WInnForum’s Release 2.

The Release 2 specifications cover operational and functional requirements, tech specs for interfaces between Spectrum Access Systems and between the SAS and CBRS devices; test specs and a self-testing policy. These include both support for new features and a test specification that allows the industry to self-certify compliance with requirements that don’t impact Part 96 operations, WInnForum noted.

“The new standard introduces a flexible framework that allows each equipment provider to prioritize the introduction of the features which are important to their customers,” said Paul Challoner, VP of network product solutions at Ericsson North America.

WInnForum added that SAS operators and CBSDs will be able to indicate the features they support publicly on the Forum’s website. The Forum is hosting a webinar on January 21 discussing the new features.

“This release is the beginning of bringing new functionality to the CBRS ecosystem; moving beyond the features required for regulatory compliance, to the features desired by users, operators, and suppliers to make CBRS more effective for their missions,” said Preston Marshall, principal wireless architect for Google Access and longtime CBRS advocate, in a statement. “We look forward to the continual enhancement of the WInnForum standards as they respond to CBRS experience, new technology, and the flexibility to innovate within the CBRS framework.”

In other test news:

–Rohde & Schwarz has unveiled a new 5G Broadcast-Multicast core network, the heir to its Broadcast Service & Control Center. R&S said that the BSCC 2.0 is “providing the beating heart of proof-of-concept 5G Broadcast-Multicast trials” in markets including Germany, Brazil and China.

Rohde said that the new solution allows broadcasters and network operators to “deliver many more mobile services, such as over-the-air updates and upgrades, venue casting, automotive services, e-Learning, multimedia streaming on demand, public warning announcements, e-Sports, e-Agriculture, live-casting and live commerce.”

“In many ways, 5G Broadcast represents the cutting edge of broadcast technology today,“ comments Manfred Reitmeier, VP of transmitters and amplifier systems at Rohde & Schwarz. “On top of live and linear content, BSCC 2.0 allows content providers to deliver different types of premium content to their mobile users simultaneously, simplifying the implementation of new services for broadcasters and mobile network operators with consistent quality of service and experience while optimizing spectral efficiency and significantly reducing costs.“

–EXFO has launched what it says is the fastest fiber inspection scope for optical fiber connectors that will “vastly improve multi-fiber connector testing” in data centers and telecom networks for 5G and 400/800G networking.

–Viavi Solutions is also bolstering its fiber testing portfolio, with a new all-in-one fiber certification tool for last-mile fiber deployment and maintenance. The Viavi Optimeter combines a broadband or GPON/XG(S)-PON power meter with fiber certification and connector inspection capabilities.

Viavi said in a release that it’s estimated that in the next three years, 250,000 technicians will be tasked with new fiber installation and maintenance duties to keep up with broadband demand around the world.

“Pressure to meet demand for new PON/FTTH service often leads to minimal testing or even no testing. As a result, technicians are not able to complete install and activation on the first visit between 20 to 50% of the time, leading to poor customer experiences and lost revenue,” said Kevin Oliver, VP and GM of converged instruments and virtual test at Viavi. “As service activation failure rates and maintenance costs continue to rise, the Viavi Optimeter is a critical tool for premise and home techs to make sure that last mile fiber installation is done right the first time, improving deployment success rates and reducing the need for return visits.”

–Keysight Technologies said that IT testing company Allion Labs is using Keysight’s high-speed digital test solutions to certify serializer/deserializer (SerDes) devices.

The test company also this week launched the Keysight EL30000 Series bench DC electronic load instruments for DC power source testing.



