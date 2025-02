RCR Wireless News · Well, technically… farming is focused on being smarter and more automated (Ep. 20)

When John Deere first began supplying agricultural tools in 1804, it was pitchforks and shovels; today, it’s connectivity and data. On this episode of Well, technically… John Deere’s Director of Intelligent Solutions Group Nancy Post digs into how the company is helping farmers improve efficiency and output with advanced technologies like AI, machine learning and hopefully one day, 5G.