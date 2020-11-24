Director of Product Innovation at NXP Semiconductors Amanda McGregor discusses the impact on energy consumption of the growing popularity of smart devices in our homes and what can be done on the hardware level to ensure device optimization.
Well, technically… 28% of US households have at least one connected device: Amanda McGregor, NXP (Ep. 19)
