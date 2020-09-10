Telenor Sweden sets its sights on October for 5G launch

Telenor is the last of the four major Swedish carriers to launch its 5G network

Telenor will launch its 5G network in Sweden in October, with initial coverage in central Stockholm and the promise of speeds over 1 Gbps.

The network will utilize the 80 MHz C-band, covers some of the most densely populated areas of the city, like the Roslagstull, Skanstull, Djurgården and Kungsholmen districts. The rollout will then expand across the country in 2021, and according to Telenor, will cover 99% of Sweden’s population by 2023.

In May 2020, Telia and Tele2 announced the launch of their commercial 5G networks in Sweden. Telia’s initial launch was in Stockholm, with expansion already underway in 12 cities including Gothenburg and Malmö, where 5G services are expected to be launched later this year. Similarly, Tele2 said that Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö were the first locations to receive its 5G services.

And then in June, Tre Sweden launched 5G in six Swedish cities Malmo, Lund, Uppsala, Helsingborg, Vasteras and large parts of Stockholm and claimed to have 385 active 5G masts, 200 of which are in Stockholm.

While in Sweden, Telenor is the last of the four major carriers to launch its next-generation network, the carrier recently rolled out 5G services in Norway with the support of Ericsson in March. The services began in Trondheim, a city of around 200,000 and were delivered on the 3.6 GHz band.