Rogers launches 5G in 50 towns and cities across Canada

Canadian operator Rogers Communications has expanded its 5G network to over 50 new towns and cities across the country, the carrier said in a release.

The operator also said it expects its 5G offering to reach more than 60 markets in Canada.

In January 2020, Rogers Communications had initially launched 5G in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

“5G is the next big leap forward that will change how we live and work. Our award-winning network is Canada’s most reliable and most trusted and we are proud to be extending the country’s first and now largest 5G network to over 60 towns and cities by the end of the year,” said Joe Natale, president and CEO of Rogers Communications. “Strong digital infrastructure and investments in 5G are critical to fuel productivity and innovation across this country now, as we power out of COVID-19, and in the future as we reset the competitive landscape for Canada, globally.”

Rogers is currently using 2.5 GHz, AWS and 600 MHz spectrum to provide 5G coverage.

The company has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in a number of these new markets. This technology enables spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously on its 600 MHz and AWS spectrum bands. Rogers has also deployed DSS in existing markets and says it will add additional frequency bands over time.

Rogers partnered with Ericsson in 2018 as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure, including its core and Radio Access Network.

Rival operator Bell expects to expand its current 5G network to 28 additional markets this year, Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of Bell Canada, recently said during a conference call with investors.

Bell had announced the launch of its commercial 5G service in the country in June. The carrier’s 5G service was initially available in Montréal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Earlier this year, Bell Canada selected Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technology to support its nationwide 5G mobile and fixed wireless access deployment. The carrier had started the construction of its 5G network this year, using equipment from Finnish vendor Nokia.

Meanwhile, mobile operator Telus said it is rolling out its initial 5G network in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and the Greater Toronto Area, and will continue to expand to an additional 26 markets across Canada throughout the rest of the year.

Telus’ main providers in the 5G field are Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung.

In June, the government of Canada announced a six-month postponement of its 3.5 GHz spectrum auction process, to allow the telecommunications industry to maintain its focus on providing essential services to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government confirmed that the auction is now scheduled to start on June 15, 2021.

In April last year, the Canadian government raised C$3.47 billion ($2.6 billion) in the sale of 104 licenses of 600 MHz spectrum.