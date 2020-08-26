Testing, inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas announced that its Silicon Valley laboratory in Sunnyvale is now fully equipped and ready to offer 5G certification service for Global Certification Forum, PTCRB and key carrier requirements.

The new location in California extends Bureau Veritas’ existing portfolio of 5G laboratories located in China, Taiwan and Korea, the company said in a release.

The collaboration enables Bureau Veritas to address a wide range of radio frequency, radio resource management (RRM) and performance/protocol test cases validated by GCF and PTCRB. With its regulatory test and global market access services and a full suite of wireless conformance testing, module developers, device manufacturers as well as 5G technology, integrators can now access global market access services from Bureau Veritas’ technical competence center, the company said.

“We’re pleased to extend our close collaboration with Keysight, a leader in 5G technology, to better serve the wireless device market,” said Sebastian Doose, VP of Bureau Veritas’ Electrical & Electronics, Automotive and Wireless business in the USA, Europe, Middle East & Africa. “Keysight’s end-to-end test solutions enable Bureau Veritas to offer 5G solutions to our existing clients, but also support new integrators of 5G technology across diverse industries such as new mobility, medical devices, gaming, manufacturing and agriculture. Our Keysight platform, TP168, is validated by both GCF and PTCRB meaning we can support all clients who wish to integrate 5G technology, both FR1 and FR2.”

“We are excited to enable Bureau Veritas for 5G conformance and device certification test as mandated by major US mobile operators like Verizon,” said Scott Bryden,VP of mobile network operator industry solutions at Keysight Technologies. “With the 5G industry experiencing accelerated investment, Keysight’s leading 5G conformance and device acceptance solutions are playing an instrumental role in bringing new 5G devices to market.”

Bureau Veritas noted that sub-6 GHz Frequency Range R1 frequencies are used for carrying most of the traditional cellular mobile communications traffic, while the Frequency Range 2 (24.25 GHz to 52.6 GHz) band of frequencies are focused on short-range, high-data-rate capabilities.