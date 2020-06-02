Michael Dell: ‘Let’s be kind. Let’s be loving.’

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell sent the following memo, re-published in full, to company employees.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time in America – troubling and sad. The murder of George Floyd is an atrocity. We all stand in horror, grieving as a nation alongside his family and his community. To see a man killed, a life ended cruelly and senselessly is something that will haunt me forever. But for people of color in communities all over this country and around the world – that footage is not a surprise, it is all too familiar. The fault lines of our society are laid bare. From the devastating and disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 to the devastating impacts of police brutality, the long-standing racial injustice in America that began 400 years ago is impossible to ignore. And the people who have been ignored are now demanding to be heard. We are listening.

“I recently spent some time with a group of black team members – mostly listening. How are we doing? Have we succeeded in creating a company where all our team members feel safe and valued? How can we do more? How can we do better? What was supposed to be a one-hour meeting lasted much longer. I’ve been thinking about that conversation a lot, about our team members, our friends and our families. The main thing I heard was we need to create space for tough conversations, have greater leadership accountability and take actions that drive positive socio-economic change for communities of color. I am optimistic about what we’ve built at Dell, of our culture that’s designed to support every team member in reaching their full potential, and of our vision for where we’re going. I’ve always believed diversity is power. It’s how we win and win the right way. We can lead by example and lean into our inclusive culture. We can lead by example and surround each other in love and support when we need it most.

“Later this week, our Black Networking Alliance ERG will hold a moment of reflection to recognize and hear from those who are most affected by recent acts of violence. I’d ask that everyone please join with us in this moment. Additionally, our Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Brian Reaves, is talking internally and with our partners to see where additional investment is needed. We need to do things differently now so that we can lead measurable change and truly be an employer of choice for all. I encourage you to get involved. Because for all the work we do within our own company, there will never be true justice or equality until we root out the rotten underbelly of racism that is eating away at the most cherished values we hold dear. Real change requires us all to actively participate in the hard work that lies ahead… the hard work that has to be done for our nation and our world to heal, grow stronger, and for us to move forward as one people with a shared voice.

“I am thinking about my role. I hope you are thinking about yours. This is a time to stand strong together. Let’s be kind. Let’s be loving. Let’s stand up for each other and be the change.”