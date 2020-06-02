China’s Sanya to deploy 1,400 5G base stations this year

China’s resort city of Sanya aims to deploy a total of 1,400 5G base stations during 2020, Chinese press reported.

Sanya is currently in the process of expanding its 5G network after a total of 342 5G base stations were deployed in 2019. According to the reports, local authorities expect to accelerate the pace of 5G deployments.

The local authorities are also planning to implement over 30 projects using 5G technology in the fields of urban management, healthcare, education, tourism, transport and road construction, among others.

Sanya is one of the four prefecture-level cities of Hainan Province, in Southeast China.

Other large cities across China have also been accelerating plans to expand 5G infrastructure.

The municipal government of Shenzhen city recently announced plans to deploy a total of 30,000 new 5G base stations during 2020. According to local municipal authorities, this deployment will allow Chinese carriers to provide full 5G coverage across Shenzhen.

As of the end of last year, Shenzhen had a total of 15,500 5G base stations, which enabled carriers to provide the technology in key areas across the city, according to the Shenzhen Industrial and Information Technology Bureau.

Shenzhen, a southern tech hub in Guangdong Province, is one of the first pilot cities of the 5G network in China.

China’s capital Beijing is also rapidly expanding the number of 5G stations. As of March 30, a total of 17,744 5G base stations had been deployed across Beijing, according to a recent press report.

Beijing’s municipal government also predicted that the number of 5G base stations in the city would exceed 30,000 by the end of this year, and 5G indoor coverage equipment would be installed in 5,000 buildings across the city.

Meanwhile, Shanghai has previously stated its commitment to investing CNY 10 billion ($1.4 billion) in 5G network construction this year, with the city anticipating 30,000 outdoor 5G base stations and 50,000 indoor small stations built by the end of 2020.

Chinese carriers will deploy a total of 500,000 5G base stations this year, according to information provided by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The increase in 5G infrastructure has the main aim of boosting the digital economy in China, according to the Chinese government.

By the end of March, Chinese operators had already installed 198,000 5G base stations and had 50 million 5G users, the Chinese government said.

In June 2019, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) officially issued licenses for the launch of commercial 5G networks in the country. Those 5G permits were granted to China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom and state-owned broadcaster China Broadcasting Network.