Over the past few months, the network has faced sudden, unprecedented pressure as work from home and school from home became an instantaneous standard.

This has placed new focus on the importance of broadband and the 5G rollout, and the workforce shortages affecting them.

This week’s guest is Cari Shyiak, CEO of SAC Wireless. SAC teams work within all facets of wireless projects.

For people looking for new careers, telecom holds a lot of promise. The industry will be expanding for years to come. Incredible opportunities will keep opening up. Do you like working outside? Inside? Training? Managing? Serving Customers? Chances are there’s a position that fits what you like to do.

In this episode, Cari discusses

Why Veterans are well-suited for transitioning into a telecom career and climbing the ranks

How SAC is handling the move to remote work and what they’ll do next

His company’s training and retention practices, and more

Cari describes 5G as the underpinning technology for civilization to come. And for the people who want to help make that happen, telecom is a great place to be. Listen now!