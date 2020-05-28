TBT: T-Mo grows; MobiTV comes to Europe; GSM subs double in the Americas … this week in 2005

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on the sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

T-Mo grow, grow, grows

Despite increasing competition and spectrum concerns T-Mobile USA Inc. said it expects to continue posting around 1 million net customer additions per quarter through the rest of 2005 and with the help of upcoming spectrum auctions begin rolling out next-generation services by the end of next year. The carrier, which has posted around 1 million net quarterly additions since late 2003 and ended the first quarter of this year with 18.3 million subscribers, told reporters that it saw plenty of growth potential in the U.S. market that has yet to achieve penetration levels posted in parts of Europe and Asia. “I believe we can keep up this speed of growth,” T-Mobile USA chief executive officer Robert Dotson told Reuters. “We are a growth machine. We have to grow, grow, grow.” T-Mobile USA noted that much of that growth will come from wireline customers cutting the cord and migrating to wireless services. The carrier added that between 10 percent and 15 percent of its customer base have cut the cord. … Read more

Mobile revenues set to grow

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom-Mobile entertainment revenues are expected to grow to more than $59 billion by 2009, driven by a rapid expansion in mobile content and sharp increases in 2.5- and third-generation handset adoption, according to a report from Juniper Research. Adult content will generate revenues of about $2.2 billion during that timeframe, however mobile gambling and games will be the key drivers of mobile content, generating $19.3 billion and $18.5 billion respectively by 2009, said the report. Music and sports are also expected to be popular entertainment services. … Read more

Test and measurement companies consolidate

Three test and measurement companies last week announced acquisition plans in separate deals. JDS Uniphase Corp. announced it purchased network testing and measurement company Acterna Inc. for $760 million in cash and stock. “Broadband and optical solutions are foundational to the growth of IP-based residential and business services,” said Kevin Kennedy, president and chief executive officer of JDS Uniphase. “We believe that vendors with a broad portfolio of vertically integrated broadband and optical solutions are best equipped to succeed in this market. With the addition of Acterna, we believe our combined portfolio and global sales channel will improve our ability to serve our customers as they deploy next-generation IP services.” Acterna sells test products for telecommunications and cable network operators. The company employs 1,770 people worldwide. It will become JDS Uniphase’s Communications T&M product group. In the second announcement, Aeroflex Inc. said it plans to buy the Test and Measurement Division of UbiNetics Holdings Ltd. for $81 million cash. The UbiNetics division is headquartered in Melbourn, United Kingdom, and develops wireless test and measurement solutions primarily for infrastructure and handset testing. Finally, NetHawk Oyj, a Finnish mobile test and measurement company, acquired all of the capital stock of U.S.-based ipNetfusion, which provides network simulation and load testing systems. … Read more

GSM subscriber base doubles in the Americas

BELLEVUE, Wash.-The GSM subscriber base in the Western Hemisphere reached 136.3 million during the first quarter, more than double the 65.9 GSM subscribers reported during the first quarter of last year, according to 3G Americas. During the quarter, GSM subscribers grew by more than 19 million in the Americas. In Latin America, GSM recorded more than 74 million total customers. In the United States and Canada, 6.9 million customers signed up for GSM service. … Read more

MobiTV expands to Europe

MobiTV announced its expansion into Europe, launching its live multi-channel TV broadcasts for U.K. subscribers on Orange’s third-generation network. Orange TV’s initial lineup includes content from CNN, Cartoon Network, Extreme Sports Mobile and U.K. news channel ITN News. The service is offered at $18.21 a month for about 20 hours of viewing and is available to users with a Nokia 6680 phone. More handsets are expected to support the service in coming weeks. “As news suppliers, we always strive to get information out there first and fastest,” said Nicholas Wheeler, managing director of ITN Multimedia. “So the idea of live broadcasting to the mobile world through MobiTV is a fantastic proposition, delivering news wherever and whenever people want it.” … Read more

The big get bigger: Six carriers control 90% of market

The wireless industry is quickly following the wireline market with a handful of large operators dominating the market, according to independent credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s. With the latest round of merger and acquisition activity fully under way, S&P claims the industry’s soon-to-be four nationwide operators will serve close to 85 percent of the U.S. industry’s total wireless subscriber base. Cingular Wireless L.L.C. is currently the dominant operator serving more than 50 million of the industry’s 180 million wireless subscribers. Verizon Wireless is a close second with more than 43 million subscribers, followed by the combined operations of Sprint Corp. and Nextel Communications Inc. serving approximately 40 million customers and T-Mobile USA Inc. with more than 17 million subscribers. Add in super-regional carrier Alltel Corp.’s more than 10 million wireless subscribers-following its pending acquisition of Western Wireless Corp.-and U.S. Cellular Corp.’s 5 million subscribers and the nation’s six largest carriers will control nearly 90 percent of the U.S. market. Despite fewer competitors, S&P said it expects competition to heat up as wireless carriers fight for market share. … Read more

Ericsson dumps digital pen stake

STOCKHOLM, Sweden-L.M. Ericsson said it sold all its shares in Anoto Group AB to Norden Technology AS for an undisclosed amount. Ericsson previously owned 17.9 percent of Anoto Group AB, which licenses a digital pen and paper technology allowing partners to develop products and solutions using the Anoto functionality. Ericsson’s ownership of shares in Anoto Group was divided among two different Ericsson entities: Ericsson Holding International BV with about 15.2 million shares representing 12.9 percent of the capital stock and number of votes, and Ericsson Shared Services with nearly 6 million shares representing 5 percent of the capital stock and number of votes. … Read more

