YOU ARE AT:5GChina Mobile, China Broadcasting Network ink 5G network sharing deal
China

China Mobile, China Broadcasting Network ink 5G network sharing deal

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GAPACBusinessCarriersNetwork InfrastructureSpectrumWireless

 

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator in terms of subscribers, has signed a 5G network sharing agreement with China Broadcasting Network (CBN), giving the market leader access to the TV provider’s 700 MHz spectrum.

The companies confirmed that they would jointly fund and deploy a network over the 700 MHz frequency. This will enable China Mobile to improve its coverage using fewer base stations than with its 2.6 GHz network, particularly in rural regions across China.

Under the terms of the agreement, CBN will have access  to China Mobile’s 2.6 GHz network and will also receive guidance and investment from the mobile operator. This will allow CBN to deploy its commercial 5G network more rapidly, significantly reducing its projected investment costs.

The cable TV operator secured its 5G license in June 2019, along with an 80 megahertz holding of 700 MHz spectrum and 100 megahertz of 4.9 GHz spectrum. China Mobile has 260 megahertz in the 2.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz spectrum bands.

CBN plans to invest CNY250 million ($35.2 million) to deploy commercial 5G service in 16 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The deal also stipulates that CBN will pay China Mobile for 700 MHz network operation and maintenance, along with backhaul between 5G base stations and its core network access points.

China Mobile will also share its 2.6 GHz network on a paid basis, with CBN able to access its 2G, 4G and 5G infrastructure prior to the launch of the 700 MHz network.

The Chinese government has been encouraging 5G partnerships in order to boost efficiency and accelerated network rollouts. In September last year, China Telecom and China Unicom had inked an agreement to cooperatively build a 5G mobile network, with the main aim of reducing costs. Under the “co-build, co-share” deal, the carriers will work together to outline districts in 15 cities for the network construction.

China Unicom said it will work with China Telecom to deploy 250,000 5G base stations across the country by the end of the third quarter.

China Mobile ended April with a total of  43.7 million 5G subscribers , with 124,000 base stations deployed. China Telecom added 5.09 million 5G subscribers in April, taking its total to 21.7 million. China Unicom did not provide information about the current state of its 5G subscriber base in its latest quarterly report.

Chinese carriers are expected to deploy a total of 500,000 5G base stations this year, Chinese press recently reported, citing information provided by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

By the end of March, Chinese operators had already installed 198,000 5G base stations and had 50 million 5G users, the Chinese government said.

 

 

 

 

Previous article
Mitsubishi Electric starts testing local 5G system in Japan
Next article
Nokia first of big three vendors to join Open RAN Policy Coalition

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats