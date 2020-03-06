Finland’s Elisa showcases new 5G services in Helsinki

Finnish mobile operator Elisa has unveiled three new 5G solutions developed in partnership with local companies.

The telco said in a release that it is currently showcasing a total of nine 5G solutions at its 5G showroom in Helsinki.

The new 5G solutions include a remote-controlled tractor, a mobile app for 3D models and high-resolution live streaming.

“Elisa is a Finnish and international pioneer and now at the 5G Showroom we can present our best 5G services. Our services and solutions have been developed in strong collaboration with our partners and customers. We want to build a sustainable future through digitalization. At the 5G Showroom one can see and experience different ways in which 5G will benefit the society in various fields. For example, 5G clearly increases performance, which interests companies,” said Kimmo Pentikäinen, VP of business development for Elisa.

Valtra and Elisa have developed and built what it claims to be the world’s first tractor that can be controlled remotely with 5G and a 360 camera. The tractor is located in Raisio, approximately 150 kilometers from Helsinki, but can be remotely controlled from Pasila, Helsinki, because of the high speed and the low latency of 5G. In this 5G solution, the control signal stays in Elisa’s 5G network, which enables a high security level in the remote control. The remote driver has a full real time view of the environment through a 360 camera that is installed on the roof of the tractor, enabling a 4K view of the landscape.

Elisa also unveiled a mobile 5G app to review 3D models in real time for the building and construction field.

A building’s design, construction and furnishing can be streamed to the mobile app that uses cloud computing. The 3D model can be viewed from multiple angles by touching the screen. Because the 3D models can be several gigabytes in size, previously it was not possible to view the models on phones. Now, in the mobile app developed by Elisa and Aalto University the low latency and high bandwidth of the 5G network increases productivity on the processes of building.

The third 5G solution unveiled by the Finnish company is a 360-degree virtual reality live streaming with 8K resolution. The video is broadcasted from a bird’s-eye view in 360 degrees with an 8K resolution. Elisa said that the 5G feature will make the work of emergency services easier in different kinds of rescue operations. Visitors can see the live drone video stream of the seashore in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, transferred to the VR glasses located in the Elisa 5G Showroom.

Elisa initially launched its commercial 5G network in 2019 and now offers this technology in several cities across Finland. Some of the cities covered by Elisa’s 5G network include Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, Turku, Oulu and Vantaa.