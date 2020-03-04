Nokia deploys ‘most advanced’ shared wireless network with Telenor, Telia

A shared wireless network can cut costs and improve efficiency

In partnership with telecom operators Telenor and Telia, Nokia announced the deployment of what it called “the world’s most advanced shared wireless network.” The network includes a Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) feature compatible with cellular wireless technologies spanning 2G to 5G.

When deployed on a trial network in Denmark, the 5G MOCN feature achieved successful end-to-end test calls, making it the first network to successfully include live MOCN capabilities for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G simultaneously. The live trial utilized Nokia’s end-to-end 5G technology, including 5G RAN and 5G cloud core.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, explained in a press release that network sharing is a more cost-effective and efficient way for multiple operators to conduct a network rollout.

“Deploying 5G networks independently can be an expensive undertaking for mobile operators in the most competitive markets,” he said. “This trial highlights that through network sharing, operators can drive efficiencies, lower costs and bring the myriad benefits of 5G to businesses and consumers quickly. We hope that this trial demonstrates to operators around the world that there are multiple options open to them to get their 5G networks up and running quickly and at the lowest possible cost.”

Georg Svendsen CTO at Telenor, added, “Network sharing is a clear strategic priority for Telenor to continuously deliver one of the best mobile networks in the world, supporting safe and reliable connectivity to our private and business users.”

For Henrik Kofod CTO at Telia Denmark, network sharing is a great way to build sustainable 5G networks by lowering an operator’s carbon footprint while maximizing its investments.

Network sharing has become a larger discussion as operators around the world look for ways to speed up their 5G rollouts, further highlighting the importance of a feature that allows for improved collaboration across multiple generations of networks.

For example, South Korean operators SK, KT LG Uplus and SK Broadband agreed early last year to share 5G deployment costs, which will save nearly $1 billion over a decade. And in April 2019, Vodafone and Orange in Spain announced they will be sharing RAN and backhaul networks in cities of up to 175,000 people.