Telit ME910G1-W1 Module AT&T Certified for LTE-M and NB-IoT Use

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that its ME910G1-W1 module has been certified for use on AT&T’s LTE-M and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) networks. Based on the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE Modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the module is ideal for smart utility metering, industrial sensors, fitness trackers, wearable medical devices and other applications that require long battery life, low module costs and reliable connectivity even in the most difficult-to-cover locations. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

The ME910G1-W1 is a member of Telit’s flagship xE910 family. This heritage enables solution architects to upgrade their existing xE910-based designs quickly and cost-effectively with the ME910G1-W1 to take advantage of AT&T’s LTE-M and NB-IoT networks. The ME910G1-W1 also is the second Telit module of the xE910 family certified for use on AT&T’s LTE-M and NB-IoT networks.

The ME910G1-W1 is compliant with 3GPP Release 14. Key features include Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to maximize battery life, and a maximum coupling loss (MCL) of up to +15dB/+20dB to ensure reliable indoor connectivity.

The module is also pre-provisioned with OneEdge, Telit’s award-winning integrated software and services with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use tools that dramatically simplify design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions. OneEdge enables zero touch on-boarding, security built in at the point of manufacture, simplified enterprise integration and more.

“The Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem is the go-to solution for high-performance, long-life IoT applications thanks to its computing power, multimode connectivity, and fully integrated Power Class 5 (PC5) amplifier,” said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are proud to see Telit receive this certification from AT&T for their module based on our chipset and look forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge IoT solutions together.”

“Our NB-IoT and LTE-M networks deliver advanced services and capabilities that include coverage extension, improved battery life and lower module and service costs,” said Cameron Coursey, vice president, Advanced Solutions, AT&T. “We now have two Telit multi-mode modules certified for our networks that can take advantage of these features to play a critical role in ushering the next generation of IoT.”

“AT&T’s LTE-M and NB-IoT networks give device designers, manufacturers and their customers powerful new options for maximizing reliability and battery life,” said Manish Watwani, chief product and marketing officer, Telit. “With today’s certification of the Telit ME910G1-W1, designers and manufacturers now have a Qualcomm MDM9205-based Telit module choice for taking advantage of those networks. This is the first of several MDM9205-based Telit modules to be approved by AT&T.”