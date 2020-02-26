Rohde & Schwarz carries out 5G live broadcast test in Barcelona

Rohde & Schwarz, together with European telecoms infrastructure provider Cellnex and Spinner, a specialist in radio frequency technology, is carrying out a trial of broadcast/multicast capabilities over 5G in Barcelona, Spain.

In a project that went live on February 25, the team will transmit a 5G live Broadcast signal provided by Spanish broadcaster RTVE on air, highlighting a new mobile live experience to smartphones, tablets and a range of SIM-less devices across central Barcelona.

Rohde & Schwarz noted that 5G broadcast is one of the main pillars of the 5G ecosystem, as it offers network operators and broadcasters with new opportunities in several new business areas while offloading data capacity to create high spectral efficiency and reduced costs. Using 5G broadcast/multicast, mobile network operators can deliver premium content to consumers on the move with consistent high Quality-of-Service (QoS) and higher Quality of Experience (QoE).

“5G Multicast has some way to go before it becomes commercially available, but what the current and upcoming trials are proving is that this new technology could radically change the way people access high quality digital media on the move , said Manfred Reitmeier, vice president transmitter and amplifier systems at Rohde & Schwarz.

The company also said that it currently has active large-scale trials of its 5G broadcast system currently underway in Munich, Beijing, and Rio de Janeiro.

In Barcelona, Rohde & Schwarz provided the end-to-end 5G broadcast/multicast solution, which is fully compliant to 3GPP Rel.14/15. The demonstration is based around Rohde & Schwarz’s 1.5 KW R&S TMU9evo 5G Broadcast enabled transmitter, with its Broadcast Service and Control Center (R&S BSCC1.0) playing the role of a core network. In addition, a software defined receiver (SDR), developed by Technical University of Braunschweig is used to demonstrate the 5G Broadcast reception. The on-air signal will be transmitted in channel 56 with 5MHz bandwidth (750-755 MHz) from Collserola’s Tower Cellnex facilities.

Spinner, a provider of filters for mobile and broadcasting infrastructures, takes part of the proof-of-concept via providing a 5 megahertz 5G broadcast-based filter for the transmitter.

The content broadcasted through the broadcast/multicast over 5G trial includes both live and non-live 4K streams.

”5G Broadcasting is a promising technology that could provide plenty of additional innovative service to citizens. Cellnex is always looking forward to explore future solutions for its customers,” said Jaume Pujol, head of regulation at Cellnex Telecom.

With nearly the same setup, Rohde & Schwarz promotes a better way of delivering content to many consumers across France, Austria, Finland, Spain, Philippines where tests are also taking places.

The company also noted that interest is high in other parts of the world like South Africa, Mexico, Malaysia, Australia, UAE, Russia, Hong Kong, Korea, UK and the US, where Rohde & Schwarz has identified potential future 5G Broadcast/Multicast commercial trials.