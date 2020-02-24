Samsung to provide 5G, 4G network solutions to U.S. Cellular

Samsung will assist US Cellular in the development of its 5G network

US Cellular has selected Samsung Electronics as its 5G and 4G LTE network solutions provider. US Cellular will purchase Samsung’s network solutions, including 5G New Radio (NR) technology, to contribute to the operator’s next-generation networks plans.

Samsung will assist the carrier in developing a 5G network aimed at delivering reliable indoor and outdoor service with 3GPP 5G New Radio-compliant equipment.

Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and CTO for US Cellular, commented, “We are excited at the prospect of working with Samsung to extend groundbreaking 4G LTE and 5G technology to our customers, expanding what is possible in consumer experiences and business applications.”

Mark Louison, senior vice president and general manager of the networks division atSamsung Electronics America, said the company, which has been steadily making moves to advance its position in the U.S., is “looking forward to this new collaboration.”

He added, “As our latest network solutions become a larger part of the U.S. market, we are excited to advance Samsung’s 5G innovation and leadership, and continue our journey in delivering new communications technologies, including 4G LTE and 5G.”

As part of this push to get more involved in the U.S. cellular market, Samsung acquired network services provider TeleWorld Solutions (TWS) in January. According to the company, the acquisition will accelerate and simplify 5G rollouts for U.S. network operators by addressing the need for end-to-end network upgrade support.

Now, TWS, headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

“The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks,” and Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, executive vice president and head of the Nnetworks business at Samsung Electronics said of the announcement. “Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion.”

According to the operator’s coverage map, US Cellular currently has 5G coverage in parts of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.