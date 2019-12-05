Comcast’s pre-installed Wi-Fi gives residents ‘near-instant’ access

More than 74% of multi-family housing residents cited pre-installed Wi-Fi solutions as an important amenity

Following trials that yielded “exceptional results,” Comcast’s Xfinity Communities unveiled Wi-Fi Ready, an offering in which wireless modems are pre-installed in multifamily units. The logic behind the offer is simple: Wi-Fi connectivity has become an expected amenity in the home. Now, upon move-in, new residents can purchase and activate their Internet service immediately, allowing customers to avoid the annoyance and frustration of scheduling and waiting for a service appointment.

Wi-Fi Ready provides “near-instant access” to in-home internet and entertainment, and that’s no small thing considering more than 74% of multifamily housing residents surveyed in the 2020 NMHC/Kingsley Associates Apartment Resident Preferences Report cited pre-installed Wi-Fi solutions as an important amenity.

According to Comcast, Wi-Fi Ready provides up to Gig-speed wireless connectivity capabilities that enable access to other Comcast offerings. In addition to WiFi access, residents with a video package may be able to immediately access live and on demand content via the Xfinity Stream app, depending on the package they purchase.

Further, the company confirmed that residents can continue to use their own modem by plugging it into any coax outlet in their unit. And when moving out, customers can simply call to transfer their service to a new residence.

Adrian Adriano, VP of strategic initiatives at Xfinity Communities commented, “With the prevalence of Wi-Fi and its popularity among multifamily residents, it only makes sense to provide the simplest possible onboarding process. We’ve received some great feedback that WiFi Ready does just that. By getting residents online almost immediately, multifamily owners and managers successfully start the resident relationship on a positive note, especially in an era when tech amenities are more important than ever.”

Adriano also stated that a 2019 Comcast report found that Wi-Fi is one of the tech amenities that brings residents the most joy. “But it also extends beyond a positive resident experience. It simplifies the job of the property manager as there is no need to coordinate technician appointments with residents moving in or out. Comcast resets the gateway so it is ready for the next individual or family. Property managers don’t need to worry about the return of any equipment. Ultimately, we’re giving residents what they want and making building owners’ and managers’ lives easier,” he said.