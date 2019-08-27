ZTE H1 revenues up 13.1% year-on-year

ZTE counted 25 commercial 5G deals

Chinese vendor ZTE reported operating revenue of CNY 44.6 billion (6.2 billion) in the six months ended June 30, climbing 13.1% compared to the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement.

The company also said that net profit reached CNY 1.47 billion, representing an increase of 118.8% year-on-year.

ZTE also estimated that net profits for the first nine months of the year will range from CNY 3.8 billion to CNY 4.6 billion.

The research and development costs for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to CNY 6.47 billion, accounting for 14.5% of the operating revenue.

“Committed to building its core competitiveness in independent innovation in the 5G era, ZTE has been focusing on basic operating systems, distributed databases, core chipsets and other fields. The new-generation 5G wireless system chipsets and transport switching network chipset have entered the stage of product introduction. The company has completed the design and mass production of the 7nm chipsets, and embarked on the R&D of the 5nm chipsets.”

By June 30, ZTE had applied more than 74,000 patents with over 36,000 global patents granted and over 3,700 5G patents.

In the first half of the year, the vendor has signed 25 5G commercial contracts worldwide, covering China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and other major 5G markets. Moreover, ZTE has cooperated with more than 60 operators worldwide and been involved in the large-scale 5G network deployments in China.

“During the reporting period, ZTE has constantly focused on the main channel of operators, further strengthening its core competitiveness in 5G wireless, core network, transport, chipsets and other technologies. In the field of wireless products, ZTE’s 5G end-to-end commercial products and solutions as well as the full series of NR products have achieved all-band, all-scenario coverage.”

In the wireline networks segment, ZTE said its 5G transport products have completed more than 30 commercial trials and existing network tests.

Last week, ZTE announced a partnership with Indonesian telco Smartfren to support the Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia to demonstrate 5G applications in the local manufacturing industry.

For this demonstration, ZTE and Smartfren deployed a 5G network in a logistics warehouse, and connected the 360-degree camera and the VR headset through the 5G network, transmitting images to the monitoring room in real time. This demonstration adopts spectrum of 28GHz at 5G medium-high-frequency mmWave, and the maximum throughput using two carriers reaches 8.7Gbps.

“This demonstration case can be well applied for factory scenarios. Specifically, in case of a problem in the logistical and shipping path, a monitoring engineer can launch a drone to troubleshoot the problem at a short distance so that the worker does not need to troubleshoot in a dangerous work area in person, thereby minimizing work accidents. said Merza Fachys, President Director of Smartfren, “ Once the 5G network deployment is completed, we can greatly reduce the monitoring manpower.”

“ZTE believes that as 5G commercial deployment accelerates, 5G will be gradually implemented and extended to vertical industries,” said Allen Zhang, COO of ZTE Indonesia. “We have invested heavily in 5G research and development, and we are happy to support Smartfren and Ministry of Communication and Informatics to actively promote the application of 5G, thereby facilitating the digital transformation in vertical industries.”