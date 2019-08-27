Streamlining VNF onboarding to improve 5G network management

iconectiv’s VNF information service is included in ONAP’s latest mobile network specifications

The latest release of international specifications to help build future software-based mobile networks has been published by the Linux Foundation in the latest version of the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), and includes information services company iconectiv’s open source APIs for a new network functions virtualization (VNF) information service.

By combining industry-specific and service provider-specific verification criteria, iconectiv’s open source APIs improve interoperability, which is expected to help streamline and speed up the compliance, validation and performance testing for VNF onboarding. According to iconectiv, this will prove crucial to the way 5G and other advanced software-defined networks will be managed.

Iconectiv, who joined the ONAP initiative last year, demonstrated the open source API solution at The Linux Foundation’s 2019 Open Networking Summit (ONS) in North America.

“From testing to deployment, our VNF information service is a simple, seamless and secure way for operators to launch new network services,” said iconectiv’s CEO Richard Jacowleff. “Our service helps different virtual network functions from multiple vendors speak the same language. In turn, this helps to speed and simplify virtual network deployments, which save operator costs, accelerate revenue generation, improve customer satisfaction and deliver a faster return on investment.”

ONAP, whose members include more than 50 of the world’s largest service and technology providers within the mobile industry, aims to deliver an open, standards-driven network architecture and implementation platform that will facilitate the design, deployment and management of advanced networks based on a unified operating framework.