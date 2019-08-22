YOU ARE AT:5GVerizon turns up 5G in Phoenix, partners with Boingo on in-building
verizon 5G phoenix
Image courtesy of Verizon.

Verizon turns up 5G in Phoenix, partners with Boingo on in-building

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GCarriers

“Hyper-dense network” is focus of in-building 5G partnership between Verizon and Boingo

In its push to launch millimeter wave-based 5G service in 30 cities by the end of the year, Verizon today lit up it’s new network In Phoenix. The carrier’s “5G Ultra Wideband” network is also available in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Providence and St. Paul.

In terms of coverage in Phoenix, the operator said 5G connections will be available at the Phoenix Convention Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Orpheum Theatre, CityScape, Chase Field and the Arizona State University campus in nearbyTempe.

As Verizon continues to expand its 5G footprint, CEO Hans Vestberg has called out dynamic spectrum sharing as a key piece of achieving nationwide coverage. DSS is a software functionality that allows 5G NR and LTE to operate at the same time at the same frequency and avoids the costly an time-consuming spectrum re-farming process.

Verizon, while not letting slip too many details, announced it will work with venue connectivity specialist Boingo Wireless “to architect a hyper-dense network designed for large and small indoor spaces,” and called out “airports, stadiums and arenas, office buildings, hotels, etc.”

Millimeter wave often gets dinged due to its limited propagation characteristics. In terms of in-building coverage, there’s no chance of an outdoor-in coverage approach but exploratory testing from Qualcomm indicates that millimeter wave can serve in-building connectivity needs.

That work includes setting up a 5G NR millimeter wave network at company offices in New Jersey. The company is using three gNodeBs to cover around 30,000-square-feet.

 

Previous article
Nokia dedicated Wi-Fi division tackles next-gen connectivity
Next article
PwC: 5G is ‘just off the starting block’, with a marathon ahead

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats