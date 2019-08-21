Brazilian watchdog Anatel selects Viavi Solutions to test 5G spectrum

Testing comes ahead of 5G spectrum auction planned for 2020

Viavi Solutions announced it is working with Brazil’s national telecommunications agency Anatel to evaluate and test 5G-suitable spectrum ahead of auctions that will take place in 2020.

Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil and government.

The planned 5G auction in Brazil will involve spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.

Anatel previously said that it does not plan to generate revenue from the bids. Instead, it will seek investment commitments from bidders with deadlines for network implementation, as well as coverage and capacity goals that must be met.

Once the auction process is complete, the agency will monitor and supervise the development of 5G networks using test and measurement equipment from Viavi, the company said.

To ensure the full use of the frequency bands for 5G deployments, Anatel is evaluating coexistence between IMT-2020, analog TV signals and satellite digital television reception systems in various frequency ranges. Viavi said that its CellAdvisor portfolio of base station analyzers is being used to measure and troubleshoot 4G LTE TDD and 5G NR signals.

“The auction in Brazil represents a tremendous opportunity for operators in the region,” said Luiz Cesar Oliveira, Vice President, Americas, Viavi. “Anatel’s approach of bringing in a 5G test and measurement leader like VIAVI early in the process is commendable and worthy of emulation in other territories. Data, video and the Internet of Things (IoT) will likely spur massive growth in the number of devices using Brazilian airwaves over the next several years, making it critical for auctioned frequencies to be able to handle the expected requirements from 5G.”

Finnish vendor Nokia recently predicted that Brazil would conduct the world’s biggest auction of 5G-suitable spectrum next year.

In an interview with Reuters, Wilson Cardoso, Nokia’s Latin America CTO in Latin America said that the company was firmly setting its sights on Brazil’s 5G rollout, with this market being its biggest market in the region.

In May, Anatel allocated 2.3GHz and 3.5GHz frequencies for 5G, while 26GHz and 700MHz will be used to support ultra-reliable and low latency communications for industrial use.

The executive also highlighted that this upcoming auction could be the largest 5G auction to date if Anatel finally decides to sell all four frequencies in the same auction.

“The crown jewels are certainly 26GHz and 700MHz, but the more spectrum available the lower the price speculation among the carriers,” the executive reportedly said.

Nokia started testing 5G technology in Brazil in February 2018 with local carrier TIM Participacoes, the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia. Cardoso said the Finnish company has also conducted tests with other Brazilian carriers.

Ericsson and Huawei are also engaged in 5G trials with Brazilian operators.