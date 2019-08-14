Intel, Lenovo collaborate on AI as 5G complicates data management

Amid 5G rollouts, 53% of carriers expect to be using AI in their networks by the end of next year

Intel and Lenovo have entered a multiyear, global collaboration that will accelerate the convergence of high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address some of the biggest challenges facing businesses today. The companies aim to utilize Lenovo’s TOP500 supercomputers and Intel’s full portfolio of HPC and AI hardware and software solutions to unlock new levels of customer insight.

Mobile operators and carriers are already aware of how collaborations like this one, which focuses on leveraging AI in data centers will aid them in the 5G era. In fact, according to recently published research, 53 percent of carriers expect to be using AI in their networks by the end of next year.

As with any advancement in technology, 5G promises to drastically impact the world’s data landscape. As 5G continues to gain traction, the number of connected devices will skyrocket and with it, the amount to data. For telecommunication companies, managing and making sense of all that data will become increasingly complicated and challenging. However, AI will go a long way in reducing the impact of this challenge.

“We see many operators are speeding up their journey to 5G,” commented Ericsson Senior Global Marketing Manager Mohit Malhan, “and 5G will enable many different use cases and will bring millions of new IoT devices to the market. Complexities and operational workload will become so large that they can’t be managed by people alone, pushing the need for automation and machine learning.”

AI and automation will not only simplify data management for telecom companies, but will also prove useful in 5G capacity and network planning and management as service providers build more infrastructure to accommodate the demand for more connectivity, as well as look to optimize the allocation of investments.

AI can also provide an enhanced user experience via real-time data analysis, which ensures that while a user is connected to a network, they are getting the spectral and network resources they need. In addition, AI will assist telecom carriers in offering personalized user experiences, a task that requires an agile and intelligent network, and a perk that consumers are growing accustomed to in nearly every aspect of their daily lives.

While adopting AI will benefit telecom companies in a number of ways, from building new revenue streams to regaining the investments involved in switching their networks over to 5G, AI itself is also going to create its own data challenges. Therefore, as Lenovo Executive VP Kirk Skaugen said, partnerships between technology companies will continue to play a critical role in solving these and other challenges as they arise, allowing businesses to continue “spur[ring] innovation and discovery.”