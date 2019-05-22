ZTE opens cybersecurity laboratory in Italy

Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation has officially launched its cybersecurity laboratory in Rome, Italy.

The vendor said that the establishment of the cybersecurity laboratory in Italy is an important measure for ZTE to promote transparency and enhance mutual trust with all third parties.

ZTE also said that the firm is committed to provide customers with end-to-end security products and services, by integrating security considerations and controls into every aspect of the product’s life cycle. The cybersecurity laboratory aims to provide global customers, regulators and other stakeholders with security assessment and audit services, such as source code review on ZTE products including 4G and 5G, security design audits, procedural document reviews, black box testing and penetration testing.

“The security lab is an open and cooperative platform for the industry,” said Zhong Hong, ZTE chief security officer. “ZTE plans to gradually achieve the cybersecurity goals through three steps: first, meeting the requirements of cybersecurity laws, regulations and industry standards as well as certification schemes; second, conducting an open dialogue to enhance transparency and establishing cooperation with customers as well as regulatory agencies; and third, sustaining the open cooperation mechanism to contribute to cybersecurity standardization.”

Earlier this week, ZTE announced the launch of its first cybersecurity lab in Nanjing, China.

ZTE said that the cybersecurity lab in Nanjing will facilitate in-depth research activities and explorations in the security field.

The vendor had also announced plans to open a cybersecurity lab in Belgium during 2019.

In these labs, customers will also have access to important technical documentation of ZTE products and services. The labs will also provide manual and automated security testing of the vendor’s products and services.

In order to achieve an end-to-end secure delivery of products and services, ZTE said it integrates security policies and controls into every phase of its product lifecycle, which establishes a cybersecurity assurance mechanism covering areas such as product development, supply chain and manufacturing, engineering services, security incident management and verification and audits.