IEEE Wireless and Networking Conference (WCNC) in San Francisco March 19-22

IEEE WCNC 2017 will showcase the most advanced wireless research results as well as the best wireless technology.

Held in beautiful San Francisco from March 19-22, 2017, IEEE Wireless and Networking Conference (WCNC) will feature technical an array of keynotes by luminaries in the field, presentations on state-of-the-art wireless research, “hot topic” panels, industry talks, demos, and the inaugural “Start-up City” showcasing the technologies of the most promising wireless startups. In addition, the conference will have a dynamic social program for its participants, including an event geared towards women in communications.

The conference begins Sunday, March 19 with tutorials and workshops highlighting the latest in wireless communications. Tutorial topics include 5G, next-generation WiFi, massive MIMO, spectrum policy, millimeter wave systems, and molecular communications. The workshops will complement the tutorials and their foci range from 5G and the Tactile Internet to polar codes, M2M communications, and energy harvesting.

Monday through Wednesday, March 20-22, the technical programs, panels, and industry program will highlight the future of wireless communications. This year, in addition to the original three technical tracks of WCNC, PHY and Fundamentals, MAC and Cross-Layer Design, and Wireless Networks, we have added a new track: Emerging Technologies, Architectures and Services. The “hot topics” panels span the most timely, important, and controversial topics facing wireless researchers and the industry today. The panels are populated with leading experts in wireless communications from academia and industry that don’t necessarily share the same views, and we expect some sparks to fly during these discussions.

The industry program is multi-faceted and will provide an in-depth view into the most compelling wireless communications products on the market today. Our exhibit floor will showcase the technologies of our 14 patron and exhibitor companies as well as 10-15 startups; these companies represent the best-known and most innovative companies in the wireless field. Our plenary speakers are leaders in academia and industry, including John Cioffi (ASSIA/Stanford), Erik Ehudden (Ericsson), Gerhard Fettweis (TU Dresden), Matt Grob (Qualcomm), Chih-Lin I (China Mobile), Asha Keddy (Intel), Marcus Weldon (Nokia Bell Labs), and Yongxing Zhou (Huawei). In addition to plenary talks, we will have invited industry forum talks where experts will discuss the latest wireless products and the future of the wireless world.

We invite you to participate in IEEE WCNC 2017 in the heart of San Francisco, March 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency, San Francisco.