Kagan: Innovative AT&T Project AirGig starts first trial

AT&T Project AirGig is advancing and they will have their first test market later this year. AirGig lets AT&T install wireless transmitters on power lines, anywhere. This is so much more cost effective for the company and so much easier for them to deliver an ultra-fast, gigabit speed, wireless internet connection anywhere there are power lines. If this works, it will give them the potential to radically expand their market size and provide better service everywhere.

AT&T announced they are in advanced discussions with power companies and others to trial their innovative, new Project AirGig starting later this year. I learned about AirGig at the AT&T event a few months ago. It is a new and very innovative way to deliver wireless internet to customers using the power lines, which are everywhere.

AirGig will let AT&T offer connectivity anywhere over power lines

If this works successfully, it will empower AT&T to offer connectivity anywhere there are power lines, worldwide. The reason is simple. Anywhere there are people, there is power. And anywhere there is power, AT&T can use power lines to deliver high speed internet connectivity.

We are an innovative people. Innovation is what we are all about. It’s why we use iPhones and Androids and high speed internet. Innovation transforms every industry. Innovators are the leaders. They take the risks and deliver the new products and services. They take the arrows, but they lead the revolution.

Project AirGig is an innovative solution

Innovator is also the role AT&T has always been. They were the first to move heavily into the smartphone market. The first to offer the Apple iPhone and they remained the only provider for several years. They were the first into the television marketplace with Uverse and DirecTV. They were the first to offer mobile TV or wireless TV over the AT&T Mobility network.

There are many more examples, but you get the point. They are a leader in the transformation of the communications sector. They started out as a local phone company called SBC, the smallest of the baby bells. Then they acquired AT&T, Bellsouth and Cingular and instantly became one of the two largest competitors in the space.

They offer local and long distance telephone, wireless, Internet, television over IPTV, satellite and mobile TV. They are trying to acquire Time Warner. If they do, I can imagine transforming that company and the entire marketplace once again.

Challenges competitors like Verizon, Comcast and Charter

This will challenge competitors like Verizon, Comcast, Charter and more. As the years unfold, AT&T’s footprint keeps expanding into new areas. The company continues to grow in many different directions. This is exciting for both AT&T and the industries they are transforming. This creates enormous growth opportunities in many different industries.

That captures the attention of investors, workers, customers and competitors. That’s why Project AirGig is so exciting. It combines what we already have, already need, and delivers it in new ways.

Looking at this we see an innovative new product. However, I look at this and see so much more. I see this as one of many new growth paths for the company. And as exciting as AirGig is, can you imagine what is coming next at AT&T and the communications sector? That’s the exciting question. Every year there is something new. So, stay tuned. This is only just the beginning.