Nokia launches IoT managed service for the enterprise segment

The vendor will offer connectivity and managed services through its WING offering

Finnish vendor Nokia has launched an IoT managed service which will be mainly oriented to the enterprise segment.

Nokia said that its new worldwide IoT network grid (WING) will offer both connectivity and management services to businesses.

The service is designed to be used in applications such as connected cars and connected freight containers, Nokia said.

The vendor will offer a full service model including provisioning, operations, security, billing and dedicated enterprise customer services from key operations command centers. Nokia also said that it will use its own IMPACT IoT platform for device management, subscription management and analytics. Nokia IMPACT subscription management for eSIM will automatically configure connectivity to a communication service provider’s network as the asset crosses geographical borders.

Nokia will serve customers on a multi-tenanted basis using its M2M Core, which supports IoT communications. Customers will have access to the Cloud Packet Core, which gives each enterprise exclusive access to a discrete segment of the core network.

The vendor also said that it will allow service providers to offer the service to their customers under their own brand as WING offers a full white label managed service model.

“IoT connectivity as a managed service is an answer for enterprises to the current IoT deployments that are hampered by the patchwork of business agreements to connect devices around the world,” Igor Leprince, head of Global Services at Nokia, said. “Nokia WING will provide one global IoT grid. We cannot do this alone, and we are reaching out to communication service providers across the globe to collaborate with us so that we can extend the benefits of the connected world to more industries.”

WING will be fully commercially available in the last quarter of this year. Initially, the service will be available in Europe and North America.

Nokia to deploy integrated cloud native core network in the U.K

In related news, Nokia and Three UK announced the deployment of a fully integrated cloud native core network.

Nokia will begin deployment of Three UK’s new core network in multiple data center locations throughout the course of 2017.

“Three carries 35% of mobile data traffic in the UK today. The cloud core network will enable us to scale even further and continue to offer great value and service innovation to our customers. The agreement with Nokia will help us to continue delivering the UK’s most reliable network,” the operator’s Graham Baxter, said.