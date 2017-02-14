Volkswagen to use Sierra Wireless’ modules for its next generation of connected cars

The German car manufacturer will also implement the Legato software platform





Sierra Wireless, a provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that German car manufacturer Volkswagen has selected Sierra Wireless AirPrime AR Series modules and the Legato software platform for its next generation of connected cars.

The U.S firm confirmed that its integrated 4G technology will reach the market beginning in 2018 in several Volkswagen models worldwide.

Sierra Wireless automotive solutions will deliver high-speed cellular connectivity for the Volkswagen Car-Net platform, which provides a variety of in-vehicle internet-based services, including remote vehicle access, roadside assistance, diagnostics and maintenance, and the ability to set speed and boundary alerts.

Owners can use their applications over the integrated 4G-LTE connection provided by the Sierra Wireless AirPrime module.

Volkswagen also said that it will utilize Sierra Wireless technology to expand into additional value-added connected services and telematics. These services are enabled through the Legato platform, which provides an application framework and development environment that allows third-party applications to be built and hosted directly on the wireless module.

“Volkswagen is a leader in delivering connectivity in their cars, and the Car-Net platform is a prime example of the value that a well-designed connectivity solution can deliver to drivers and their passengers,” said Dan Schieler, SVP and General Manager, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless’ AR Series provides a device-to-cloud architecture, enabling automotive OEMs and Tier-1’s to build a Linux-based telematics control unit using a single module. Sierra Wireless said that its AR Series modules are available for a variety of cellular network technologies and frequency band combinations.

The company has more than 1,000 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia.