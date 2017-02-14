A conversation about MEC with Mansoor Hanif, Director of Converged Networks and Innovation, BT

The below is only a summary. Download a transcript of the complete interview and be the first to receive the complete report “Power at the Edge: Processing and storage move from the central core to the network edge” when it publishes in February.

MEC is more than a tool to lower latency. It is an enabler for services that are specific to a location but are served over multiple access networks, both fixed and mobile. In this context, MEC is a powerful driver that accelerates the convergence of fixed and mobile networks. In this conversation, Mansoor Hanif, Director of Converged Networks and Innovation at BT, tells us how this is shaping the network evolution at BT in the UK.

Why move functionality to the edge? Two reasons, Mansoor told us. “One is that the edge speeds are moving so fast that the kind of capability we need on the edge is very difficult to aggregate in the center or in the core. The second one is that the processing power required to support those edge speeds is such that you will almost certainly have to keep or enhance the processing power at the edge of the network.”

