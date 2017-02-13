A conversation about edge computing with Paul Stevens, Marketing Director, Networks and Communications Group, Advantech

Download a transcript of the complete interview and be the first to receive the complete report "Power at the Edge: Processing and storage move from the central core to the network edge" when it publishes in February.

To support processing and storage at the edge, operators need hardware that is scalable, cost effective and flexible. The requirements are variable, driven by a wide range of environments and performance targets. In this conversation, we talk about how hardware designed for the edge can meet these challenges with Paul Stevens at Advantech.

Where is the next generation of data centers going to be? Paul suggests “at the edge of the network, handling in one particular aggregation point perhaps several thousand IoT gateways, connected cars, video surveillance cameras, and so on. Where there’s a need for fast response and latency, that’s where we’ll see that level of connectivity and local processing going on.”

