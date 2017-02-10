IoT Cybersecurity Alliance to focus on security challenges

AT&T, IBM and Nokia part of founding group of companies targeting IoT security.

AT&T, IBM, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and Trustonic formed the IoT Cybersecurity Alliance, with a focus on helping enterprises tackle security challenges tied to the internet of things. AT&T noted a survey carried out last year that showed 58% of companies said they were not confident in the security of their connected devices.

“The explosive growth in the number of IoT devices is only expected to continue; therefore, so must the associated cybersecurity protections,” said Mo Katibeh, SVP of advanced solutions at AT&T. “Today’s businesses are connecting devices ranging from robots on factory floors to pacemakers and refrigerators. Helping these organizations stay protected requires innovation across the whole IoT ecosystem to enable sustainable growth.”

According to the alliance, the key to IoT security lies in protecting all devices at the endpoint, network, cloud and application layer, and using threat analytics to study the overall ecosystem.

The organization said its main goals are to collaborate and research security challenges of IoT across verticals and use cases such as connected car, industrial, smart cities and health care; dissect and solve for IoT security problems at every critical layer of security, including the endpoint, connectivity, cloud, and data/application layers; and influence security standards and policies.

Christenson Transportation selects Orbcomm’s to provide tracking solution

New Jersey-based machine-to-machine network solutions provider Orbcomm was selected by Christenson Transportation to provide a logistics tracking solution for their trailer fleet.

Orbcomm’s telematics solution is set to provide wireless connectivity through its proprietary hardware and a web-based reporting platform. The system is said to be self-powered with solar recharging technology, and can track and monitor dry van trailers located at multiple locations.