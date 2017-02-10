Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson test 5G technology for power grids

German power distributor Stromnetz Berlin is also part of the 5G trials.

Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and distribution network operator Stromnetz Berlin are testing the impact of “5G” technologies on the energy sector.

The companies set up a field test in Adlershof, Germany, and at a DT laboratory in Bonn, Germany, with the goal of seeing how 5G networks can benefit the energy sector.

“We will soon be able to provide highly flexible communication networks that can adapt to various user requirements,” explained DT CTO Bruno Jacobfeuerborn. “In addition to reliability and ideal conditions for both short and guaranteed switch cycles, smart grids require high levels of data security and protection. 5G can meet these typical requirements.”

Test results have so far shown how 5G technology can be adapted to the requirements of electricity grids undergoing conversion, the companies said.

Ericsson launches new product for security automation

Ericsson launched its new Security Manager product, which is designed to automate protection of assets across multiple information and communication technology domains and to detect threats, vulnerabilities and risks.

The Ericsson Security Manager is part of the company’s Digital Support System targeting security for cloud operations, enterprises, physical and virtual networks, and digital support solutions. The main features of the Security Manager product are end-to-end adaptive security engine, automated security policy compliance, real-time threat and vulnerability intelligence, and combined security and fraud management.