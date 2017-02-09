MTS announces 5G trial zones in Moscow

In addition to 5G trials, the company’s Moscow subsidiary also announced deployment of XG-PON technology

Russian mobile carrier MTS and its Moscow fixed subsidiary MGTS have unveiled a new strategy for technological development, including 5G trial zones, in the Moscow area for the 2017-2020 period.

The two companies said that they will strengthen their cooperation for the development of mobile and fixed internet access.

Under this new strategy, MTS announced plans to increase the number of base stations connected to the fiber optic network from current 25% to 40-45%.

Meanwhile, MGTS confirmed it will boost the adoption of XG-PON (10GPON) technology on its network during 2017. The first 10GPON test zones will appear in 2017-2018 in the highest-traffic sections of the network. The 10GPON transition is planned to be fully completed by 2020, MGTS said.

MTS also announced the establishment of 5G pilot zones in preparation for service launch during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The carrier also said that it plans to begin testing interoperability of Nokia’s 10GPON and 5G technologies in April 2017.

“In relation to 5G technology development, MGTS’ fixed channels of 10GPON standard can become a basis for rapid construction of a new generation mobile network in the Moscow region,” said Igor Egorov, regional director at MTS.

Cisco says 5G will represent 1.5% of global mobile data traffic in 2021

In related news, 5G will represent 1.5% of global mobile data traffic in 2021, according to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index.

Cisco said that there will be 25 million 5G connections in 2021, representing 0.2% of global mobile connections.

According to the study, 4G will account for 58% of mobile data traffic in 2021, followed by 3G technology, with 19%.

“With the proliferation of IoT, live mobile video, augmented and virtual reality applications, and more innovative experiences for consumer and business users alike, 5G technology will have significant relevance not just for mobility but rather for networking as a whole,” said Doug Webster, Cisco’s VP of Service Provider Marketing.