Nokia to expand offering of fixed access technology in Japan

Japanese firm EneCom will distribute Nokia G.fast fixed ultra-broadband access technology.

Nokia signed a distributor agreement with Energia Communications to sell its G.fast fixed broadband access technology in Japan.

G.fast is designed to deliver fiber-like speeds over copper cable over short distances. EneCom said the move will allow it to expand its business and interests in the utility service provider space.

“Ten months ago we became Nokia’s first G.fast technology customer in Japan and one of the first customers worldwide. We have been very happy with the service and have complete trust in Nokia’s capability and strengths of its fixed access business, which is why we decided to take the relationship forward as a successful business partnership/reseller model,” said EneCom CEO Satoshi Kumagai.

“Japan is a very important market to us and we look forward to a successful venture that will boost local economies,” said Jae Won, head of Nokia in Japan.

China Mobile confirms $200 million investment in Pakistan

In other APAC news, China Mobile confirmed plans to invest $200 million in its operation in Pakistan, Asian press reported. China Mobile owns local mobile operator Zong.

Zong is looking to support 10,500 3G and 4G sites on its network by the end of this year. The company’s 4G network currently covers 300 cities across Pakistan, which provides services to nearly 2 million subscribers.

Zong initially launched commercial LTE services in September 2014 using spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.