Study: Operators predict big growth in enterprise cloud communications

New BroadSoft survey of telecom operators forecasts shift to cloud for enterprise unified communications.

As digital transformation initiatives prompt major technological and operational overhauls in enterprises, unified communications systems are seen serving as the fabric that keeps increasingly distributed systems and workers connected. In a recently published survey of telecommunication operators from around the globe, cloud communications provider BroadSoft found respondents expect IP-based UC line shipments to pass 51% by 2020.

“To see such a dramatic shift in cloud optimism from a year ago reinforces our own view that new UCaaS/hosted PBX shipments will surpass on-premise shipments by 2020,” explained Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer at BroadSoft. “The BroadSoft survey signals anticipated accelerated cloud adoption across business of all sizes, along with strong demand for mobility integration and contact center and team collaboration services delivered via the cloud.”

The survey was conducted during a BroadSoft-hosted event in November 2016; the results are based on responses from more than 130 people representing 96 service providers.

Mobility is a key driver of this trend toward cloud-based communications, according to the study; “By 2020, respondents expect mobile-only UC adoption in businesses across the globe to reach 41%.” Another consideration is increasing convergence of fixed and mobile systems, which survey respondents expect to reach 49% by 2020.

Service providers representatives indicated that the need for collaboration services is important to customers and a growth opportunity for telcos.

“Our survey also indicates the threat landscape has changed,” Behbehani added. “Telcos increasingly view [over-the-top] UCaaS vendors as a threat and are less concerned with premise and niche SaaS vendors. Telcos able to deliver a complete solution that integrates UC with contact center and team collaboration can differentiate their offering – not only from OTT UCaaS upstarts, but from leading global IT and consumer brands as well.”

Click here to check out BroadSoft’s “Future of Work Survey.”