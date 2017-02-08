SK Telecom, Ericsson and BMW carry out 5G trial for connected car

5G trial reached a peak rate of 3.6 Gbps for a connected car traveling at 170 kph.

SK Telecom, Ericsson and BMW Korea witnessed peak data rates of 3.6 gigabits per second to a connected vehicle traveling at 170 kph. The test was said to enhance the stability of connected car services by improving image recognition and vehicle-to-everything communication technologies.

The demonstration took place at a BMW driving center located in Yeongjong Island, Incheon, where the three companies deployed what they claim to be the world’s largest millimeter wave “5G” trial network using the 28 GHz band.

“Connected car is regarded as the barometer for 5G as it can only be realized through the combination of all 5G technologies,” SK Telecom noted in a statement. “As ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency are prerequisites for realizing autonomous driving and immersive media services, the 3.6 Gbps transmission speed we successfully demonstrated not only brings us a step closer to realizing autonomous driving, but will also have a great impact on a broader range of industries.”

SK Telecom last month announced plans to build a “new ICT ecosystem,” which encompasses autonomous driving, connected car, artificial intelligence, big data, smart home, energy management, media and global content. The operator also confirmed it will spend 5 trillion won ($4.2 billion) over the next three years to develop AI and internet of things technology and services.

During the recent CES show in Las Vegas, SK Telecom said it discussed with Samsung Electronics, Nvidia and Intel possible cooperation on AI, connected cars and IoT.