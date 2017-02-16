TBT: Nextel tower sale to SpectraSite sets mark; CTIA, PCIA bicker over competition … this week in 1999

Nextel deal to sell its tower portfolio to SpectraSite for $560M set a sales mark, while industry trade groups CTIA and PCIA fight over competition level … 18 years ago this week.

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on the sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

Nextel’s tower sale to SpectraSite sets mark for future carrier deals

Nextel Communications Inc. last week agreed to sell its portfolio of towers to independent tower company SpectraSite Communications Inc., ending months of speculation about which tower company the specialized mobile radio carrier would select for the sale. The $560 million cash deal has been eagerly anticipated by the wireless and tower industries, which largely expected Nextel to be the first nationwide wireless carrier to sell its tower assets to a third-party company. … Read More

CTIA claims PCIA misrepresents state of competition

The Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association has filed reply comments with the Federal Communications Commission arguing entities-including the Personal Communications Industry Association-that say the spectrum cap should remain in place “misrepresent the current state of competition.” The spectrum cap limits carriers to 45 megahertz in a given geographic area. It was put in place when the FCC created personal communications services as a way to encourage competition. … Read More

Bid to ban driving and dialing dropped

Utah state representative Ralph Becker said he has withdrawn his bid to ban drivers from using wireless phones. “After careful consideration, I have decided not to introduce legislation limiting the use of cellular phones while driving,” Becker told RCR. “Rather, I have decided to establish a task force that will look into the overall problem of inattentive driving.” Becker said the task force will be set up through Utah’s State Department of Public Safety and will include participation from law enforcement, the wireless industry and the research and education communities among others. … Read More

Reseller Cellnet files to block AirTouch/Vodafone merger

Wireless reseller Cellnet of Ohio last week filed a petition with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to delay approval of the proposed merger of AirTouch Communications Inc. and Vodafone plc. until a 1993 complaint the company filed against AirTouch is settled. The complaint charges AirTouch violated Ohio law and PUC orders pertaining to discriminatory rate practices. After five years of procedural battles, the PUC recently heard the complaint and a ruling is expected this spring. … Read More

FCC looks for policy goals to solve ‘dead zone’ issue

The Federal Communications Commission appears to be attempting to develop policy goals to solve the “dead zone” problem. The FCC then would leave it to the cellular industry to come up with technical solutions that meet its policy goals. “We [the Federal Communications Commission]are at our best when we decide what should be done and then leave it [to industry to develop standards.]We are at our worst when we define standards,” said Ari Fitzgerald, wireless legal adviser to FCC Chairman William Kennard. … Read More

BellSouth introduces mobile computing platform

Called one of the largest deployments of mobile computing technology to date, BellSouth Corp. introduced a new, $163 million mobile computing platform created to give its 15,000 service technicians access to customer service and network information in the field. The BellSouth TechPlus System equips technicians with ruggedized notebook computers that include two-way wireless and wireline communications capabilities to access BellSouth computer systems in order to conduct network testing, work assignments, maintenance and customer information queries. The wireless data network used in the system is provided by the BellSouth Wireless Data division. … Read More

PCIA urges WTB to act on outstanding 800 MHz issues

In an effort to spur the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau to act on outstanding issues regarding the 800 MHz band, the Personal Communications Industry Association has sent a letter to WTB Chief Thomas Sugrue. The letter was sent in the wake of a federal appeals court decision earlier this month in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit deferred to the Federal Communications Commission. “The main purpose of this letter is to spur some action on the part of the FCC … We are hopeful that with the ruling in the court case, the FCC will turn to some of these issues,” said Donald Vasek, PCIA director of government relations. … Read More

U.S., European execs agree on harmonized 3G CDMA framework

In potentially a major breakthrough in the gridlocked third generation mobile phone controversy, U.S. and European wireless executives here last week agreed to pursue a framework for an umbrella Code Division Multiple Access standard that combines common elements of competing CDMA technologies and gives operators the ability to choose from three different CDMA modes. The modular CDMA harmonization approach was proposed by Roland Mahler, executive vice president of new business at DeTeMobil Deutsche Telekom MobilNet GmbH, at the TransAtlantic Business Dialogue forum last Wednesday. … Read More

Microsoft, BT trial wireless data apps

In a move designed to further its interests in the wireless environment, Microsoft Corp. announced it has formed an agreement with British Telecommunications plc to develop a set of services to make various types of Internet-and intranet-based applications and information available to mobile device users overseas. The agreement is expected to allow users to access e-mail, calendar programs, personalized Web content and online information services via mobile phones, pagers or handheld/laptop computers. While Microsoft has made similar advancements in North America via its Wireless Knowledge L.L.C. joint venture with Qualcomm Inc., the British Telecom announcement marks the first time such applications will be available outside North America, the company said. … Read More

FCC extends deadline to implement number portability

The Federal Communications Commission last week unanimously granted a request from the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association to extend until Nov. 24, 2002, the deadline for implementing local number portability. Portability allows customers to keep their telephone number when switching carriers. The FCC has maintained local number portability is necessary for competition to develop. The wireless industry, by contrast, has maintained it already is competitive and the money spent to implement wireless number portability could be put to other uses. … Read More

