A conversation about edge applications with Linsey Miller, VP of Marketing, Artesyn

Moving processing and storage to the edge is crucial to delivering the quality of experience that real-time applications require. It also enables the rollout of new revenue-generating applications and services. In this conversation, Linsey Miller, VP of marketing at Artesyn, shares her perspective on MEC, and tells us what she learned during the initial work on edge computing.

“With mobile edge computing, we can now provision a network which moves to where users are going and which maybe even changes the functions within it based on the services they want to use while they’re there,” Linsey told us. “Augmented reality, ad services and ad monetization are also great ways operators can use mobile edge computing to enhance the user experience.”

