Kagan: Sprint targets Verizon Wireless in Super Bowl ad

This year’s Super Bowl had all sorts of funny television commercials including one from Sprint attacking Verizon Wireless. This is a bold new move from Sprint and it comes at the beginning of a healthy turnaround. Sprint is growing once again and now they are fun to watch as well.

The spot shows a dad with his kids. He is pushing his car over a cliff until it hits the ground and explodes. This is supposed to represent how difficult it is to break a contract with Verizon Wireless and it is an explosive television commercial, pardon the pun. That’s when actor Paul Marcarelli jumps in talking about how easy it is to switch to Sprint from Verizon Wireless.

Verizon Wireless hired Jaime Foxx to attack Sprint and T-Mobile US

Sprint says their network reliability is within 1% of Verizon Wireless. They also say their customers will save 50% on most Verizon Wireless rates. That’s the same claim they’ve been making for a while, and apparently it’s working. Those Jaime Foxx television commercials from Verizon Wireless attacking both Sprint and T-Mobile US are the proof.

This seems to be a winning track. They are winning new customers who love the same reliability and the significant savings. Plus, it looks like Sprint is the lowest cost provider of wireless service among the top four carriers.

Looking at recent carrier earnings we can see a company that looks much stronger and growing much faster than at any other time over the last decade. It’s hard to predict the future, but when a company enters a growth wave like this it generally lasts at least several years. So, this is expected to be the beginning of a strong, growth period at Sprint.

The funny thing is Marcarelli used to be with Verizon Wireless as the “can you hear me now” guy. Letting him go seems to be another misfire for Verizon Wireless, which is something they seem to do too often lately.

Future of wireless is changing

So, what does the future hold for Sprint and the entire wireless sector? It looks like they will continue growing and rebuilding. 2017 should be a very interesting year and the beginning of a new growth wave in the wireless industry.

As wacky as this year’s Super Bowl ads were, the wireless war seems to be growing in intensity and changing. The good news is in all this chaos customers win with lower prices and it’s great to see four strong wireless competitors slugging it out in the marketplace once again. It has been a long time, but it’s good to see.