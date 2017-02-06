A conversation about video at the edge with Dan Sahar, Co-Founder and VP of Product Marketing, Qwilt

Not everything will move to the edge, operators have to decide what can be delivered from the centralized cloud – the data center – and what should be pushed to the deep edge of the network.

Video is the traffic type that benefits the most from edge processing and storage, both in fixed and mobile networks. And increasingly they both share platforms and traffic management tools. Edge computing will accelerate this trend. We explore these topics with Dan Sahar, Co-founder and VP of Product Marketing at Qwilt.

It is not just a move of processing and storage to the edge. We are seeing a convergence of fixed and mobile networks that MEC is facilitating. Dan told us: “People watch videos on their mobile devices. It can be on Wi-Fi, but when they get out of their own homes, they continue to watch the same videos.” The content is the same across delivery mediums. “There’s some adaptation the content provider has to do for the screen size, but the transport medium is exactly the same. The industry is becoming one big video medium, so you can watch video wherever you are.”

