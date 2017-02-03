Test and Measurement: Spirent boosts automotive Ethernet testing

Spirent Communications continues to augment its position in Ethernet-related testing for automobiles. The company this week said it is cooperating on automotive Ethernet testing and validation with Technica Engineering, which focuses on automotive Ethernet integration, prototyping and tool development. Technica is helping Spirent implement physical layer chipsets into its automotive Ethernet testing. The two companies said that working together allows Technica to validate the performance of its automotive Ethernet devices, while offering Spirent an opportunity to demonstrate how its test solutions are being used to advance in-vehicle components.

Spirent also said it is continuing a relationship with Ruetz System Solutions on automotive Ethernet conformance testing; the two companies have been working on solutions in that area for two years. They have put together a package approach for customers who are looking to conduct automotive Ethernet testing based on AuTomotive Open System Architecture and Open Alliance standards.

Spirent will be highlighting both relationships next week at the Automotive Ethernet Congress.

In other test news:

-Since purchasing Anite in 2015, Keysight Technologies has allowed Anite to continue its own branding through the integration process. That changed this week, and all of Anite’s offerings have been brought under the Keysight brand and website. Just in time too as Keysight has another big acquisition to digest: it is buying Ixia for $1.6 billion.

Ixia President and CEO Bethany Mayer this week was named global leader of the year at Information Week’s 2017 Women in IT Awards,.

-For an update on the most recent quarterly results from EXFO, Teradyne, NetScout, Viavi Solutions and Teledyne Technologies, check out our story here.

–Anritsu launched two PAM4 options for its Signal Quality Analyzer MP1800A series fpr 32 GBaud PAM4 bit error rate testing.

–NetScout has joined the Open Platform for Network Functions Virtualization project that is working to develop an open source framework for NFV.

–Ethernet Alliance said the results of its most recent plugfest for 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T Ethernet with the NBASE-T Alliance showed 99% interoperability success over 1,100 interoperability link up and frame error rate tests. Participating companies included Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell, Extreme Networks, Huawei, Spirent Communications, Tektronix and Rohde & Schwarz.