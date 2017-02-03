SD-WAN technology seen as altering global connectivity management

Aryaka scored $45M in recent funding round to bolster the global reach of its SD-WAN platform as market continues to grow.

On this week’s NFV/SDN Reality Check, brought to you by Nokia, we speak with Gary Sevounts, chief marketing officer at Aryaka, to discuss the firms views on the software-defined wide area network space and how telecommunication operators and enterprises are using the technology to alter how they manage global connectivity needs.

Aryaka, which is based in Milpitas, California, last month secured $45 million in new funding from Third Point Ventures, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and existing investors, in a move the company said would help boost the global reach of its SD-WAN platform. Aryaka notes its platform supported more than 10 million users across 4,500 sites.

IDC last year forecast the SD-WAN space to reach $6 billion in technology and service sales by 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 90% over the next five years.

Versa Networks late last year released results of a survey conducted by Dimensional Research that found network professionals at large-sized enterprises claimed maintaining security policies and practices, network devices and complexity due to cloud and mobile applications was the most difficult aspects of managing the WAN. The survey also noted 97% said they face multiple challenges to managing their WAN, with the three biggest being managing network and security devices at branch locations; mitigating information security risks at branch locations; and deploying new network and security solutions at branch locations.

Sevounts provided the company’s view on the current pace of development and deployment of SD-WAN solutions, highlighted how telecom operators and enterprises can benefit from deployments and touched on the argument between the use of proprietary vs. non-proprietary SD-WAN platforms.

Thanks for watching this week’s show and make sure to check out our next NFV/SDN Reality Check when we speak with Fujitsu about its recent trial work with AT&T using open reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer-compliant technology in the Dallas area.

The Nokia Cloud Packet Core can help you capture new mobile broadband and IoT/MTC service opportunities while providing an evolution path to 5G. Our cloud-native, multi-access packet core design delivers the massive scale, agility and high performance needed for a broad range of services. Supporting deployment options for both hardware-optimized and cloud/NFV based platforms, gives the flexibility you need to migrate the network at your own pace.

Learn more

Bored? Why not follow me on Twitter.