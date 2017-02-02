New products suggest market shift toward enterprise DAS

Learn how DeltaNode, a Bird Technologies Company, is addressing both carrier and enterprise distributed antenna system needs

Just like any other business, carriers and service providers have to deal with limited capex budget and constantly changing cost pressures. In the context of in-building wireless deployments, this means carriers can only afford to deploy distributed antenna systems (DASs) in high-value or otherwise marquee venues like stadiums, train stations and tourist thoroughfares.

This leaves a highly valuable market segment comprising a range of enterprises like real estate development firms, commercial building owners, college campuses and hospitals in need of connectivity solutions. But, without carrier investment, the capex burden means vendors need to tailor solutions for the enterprise and lower the price point of DAS to successfully address this market segment.

RCR Wireless News caught up with Laddy Fleming, VP of Sales for DeltaNode, to get his take.

“Within the DAS sector, we see more penetration into the enterprise market. Everything in the DAS sector is moving towards those types of solutions. Price is becoming more of a hot topic—how to provide those solutions in a way that’s affordable to an enterprise with limited funding, versus carriers who have a lot of funding.”

With a 70-year history in the RF industry, Bird Technologies acquired Swedish-based DeltaNode in 2013 positioning the Bird to offer a full-range of RF products and services from the component through system levels for commercial and public safety communications.

Fleming highlighted two DeltaNode products designed to address the different needs of carriers and enterprises.

The enterprise-focused DDL 4000 is a low-power, fiber-fed indoor unit featuring four programmable ports for frequencies ranging from VHF to 2500 MHz; power can be provided by Ethernet or electrical cabling, and install can be completed with or without coaxial cable.

On the high-end side, the DeltaNode 8 Band Remote provides power up to 37 dBm. Support for eight frequency bands “means not only can carriers have the opportunity to do all their frequencies, plus MIMO, but they can also put public safety and even other government frequencies in here as well,” Fleming said.



According to research firm Markets and Markets, the in-building wireless segment will grow from a value of $4.53 billion in 2015 to $16.71 billion in 2020 with businesses playing a major role in investment. To learn more about how DeltaNode, a Bird Technologies Company, is addressing the enterprise and carrier DAS markets, click here.