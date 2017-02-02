A conversation about MEC with Caroline Chan, Vice President Data Center Group and General Manager 5G Infrastructure Division, Intel

The below is only a summary. Download a transcript of the complete interview and be the first to receive the complete report “Power at the Edge: Processing and storage move from the central core to the network edge” when it publishes in February.

Virtualization gives network operators – both fixed and mobile ones – flexibility on where to locate processing and storage within their networks. And they have started to move beyond the centralized cloud and place some function at the edge, or near the edge. Multiple-access edge computing, or MEC, is one initiative that provides a standards-based framework to operators and vendors to enable edge computing. We talked to Caroline Chan, the Vice President Data Center Group and General Manager 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel, about the impact of the move towards the edge of the network.

Caroline reflected on how the scope of MEC has broadened. “When we started this, we started with caching. Moving the content closer to the user makes sense to a lot of people. Today, enterprise use cases have become very prominent… MEC is the perfect marriage between IT and telecommunications,” Caroline told us.

